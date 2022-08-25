LETTER: Useless ANC needs scapegoats

The restaurant chain’s sales are back at pre-Covid levels, while a tasty cash pile seems to give the group plenty of options
While reading Justice Malala’s column, “In the Shadow of Idi Amin” (At Home & Abroad, August 18-24), I found myself agreeing that I don’t want the SA story to end the Ugandan way.
I don’t see the story as being about race, but about poor performance, with the deflection strategy being to blame a minority. As long as the ANC underperforms, it will need others to blame — and minorities lead to less collateral damage. Whites, Indians, foreigners … these are the low-hanging fruit — for now.
Pravin Gordhan and Ebrahim Patel would be advised to read First They Came... by Martin Niemöller.
Greg BeckerBy e-mail
