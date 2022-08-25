×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Useless ANC needs scapegoats

25 August 2022 - 05:00
Picture: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA

While reading Justice Malala’s column, “In the Shadow of Idi Amin” (At Home & Abroad, August 18-24), I found myself agreeing that I don’t want the SA story to end the Ugandan way. 

I don’t see the story as being about race, but about poor performance, with the deflection strategy being to blame a minority. As long as the ANC underperforms, it will need others to blame — and minorities lead to less collateral damage. Whites, Indians, foreigners … these are the low-hanging fruit — for now.

Pravin Gordhan and Ebrahim Patel would be advised to read First They Came...  by Martin Niemöller.

Greg Becker
By e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

JUSTICE MALALA: In the shadow of Idi Amin

A new racism is emerging in SA — and it’s targeting Indians
