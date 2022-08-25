×

LETTER: Congrats to the FM

25 August 2022 - 05:00
Sanlam Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism. Picture: SUPPLIED
Congratulations to the FM editorial team on your well-deserved recognition at the recent Sanlam Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism (Letters, August 18-24).

The FM editorial team is to be commended for the excellence of the publication. The FM tops my list of worthwhile weekly reads, and is eagerly awaited for collection, normally on a Friday.    

Dave Winckler
Plettenberg Bay

