The restaurant chain’s sales are back at pre-Covid levels, while a tasty cash pile seems to give the group plenty of options
A possible SA law could force Google and Facebook to pay news outlets for their content — something Australia has already imposed
How does Joe Root, English cricket’s leading batsman, prepare before going out into the middle?
The National Prosecuting Authority has drawn harsh criticism for dragging its feet on state capture prosecutions. But prosecutions boss Shamila Batohi says things are moving along - even as the NPA ...
This edited extract from ‘Bekker’s Billions’ reveals how the path to success for SA’s most successful media mogul was anything but certain
Congratulations to the FM editorial team on your well-deserved recognition at the recent Sanlam Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism (Letters, August 18-24).
The FM editorial team is to be commended for the excellence of the publication. The FM tops my list of worthwhile weekly reads, and is eagerly awaited for collection, normally on a Friday.
Dave WincklerPlettenberg Bay
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Congrats to the FM
Congratulations to the FM editorial team on your well-deserved recognition at the recent Sanlam Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism (Letters, August 18-24).
The FM editorial team is to be commended for the excellence of the publication. The FM tops my list of worthwhile weekly reads, and is eagerly awaited for collection, normally on a Friday.
Dave Winckler
Plettenberg Bay
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
FM scores big at financial journalism awards
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.