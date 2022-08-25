×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Another way to tackle security

Taking a different view can lead to surprising results in addressing personal protection

25 August 2022 - 05:00
Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Picture: MARTIN RHODES

As she does often, Ann Crotty in “Boardroom Tales” (Opinion, August 11-17), gets it right when writing about Investec’s R2.2m gift to execs for domestic security arrangements.

The corporate I worked for dealt with the same dilemma about 15 years ago. Perturbed about being seen as patronising in deciding what levels of security were appropriate for the “haves” in the organisation, and concerned that employer-provided security at home constituted a fringe (and taxable) benefit, a different view was taken.

The two or three levels of security were costed, grossed up to an extent, and built into executive pay (taxable as income, naturally). The funny thing was the number of execs who effectively “bought down” in respect of absolute levels of security at home.

It’s easy, perhaps, to have a shy at Investec when we see what levels the state goes to in providing all-in security for civil servants. But should this not be but one small arena in which the dreaded white monopoly capital could show the way?

Rob Lloyd
By e-mail

