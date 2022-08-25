LETTER: Another way to tackle security

The restaurant chain’s sales are back at pre-Covid levels, while a tasty cash pile seems to give the group plenty of options
A possible SA law could force Google and Facebook to pay news outlets for their content — something Australia has already imposed
How does Joe Root, English cricket’s leading batsman, prepare before going out into the middle?
The National Prosecuting Authority has drawn harsh criticism for dragging its feet on state capture prosecutions. But prosecutions boss Shamila Batohi says things are moving along - even as the NPA ...
This edited extract from ‘Bekker’s Billions’ reveals how the path to success for SA’s most successful media mogul was anything but certain
As she does often, Ann Crotty in “Boardroom Tales” (Opinion, August 11-17), gets it right when writing about Investec’s R2.2m gift to execs for domestic security arrangements.
The corporate I worked for dealt with the same dilemma about 15 years ago. Perturbed about being seen as patronising in deciding what levels of security were appropriate for the “haves” in the organisation, and concerned that employer-provided security at home constituted a fringe (and taxable) benefit, a different view was taken.
The two or three levels of security were costed, grossed up to an extent, and built into executive pay (taxable as income, naturally). The funny thing was the number of execs who effectively “bought down” in respect of absolute levels of security at home.
It’s easy, perhaps, to have a shy at Investec when we see what levels the state goes to in providing all-in security for civil servants. But should this not be but one small arena in which the dreaded white monopoly capital could show the way?
Rob LloydBy e-mail
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Another way to tackle security
Taking a different view can lead to surprising results in addressing personal protection
As she does often, Ann Crotty in “Boardroom Tales” (Opinion, August 11-17), gets it right when writing about Investec’s R2.2m gift to execs for domestic security arrangements.
The corporate I worked for dealt with the same dilemma about 15 years ago. Perturbed about being seen as patronising in deciding what levels of security were appropriate for the “haves” in the organisation, and concerned that employer-provided security at home constituted a fringe (and taxable) benefit, a different view was taken.
The two or three levels of security were costed, grossed up to an extent, and built into executive pay (taxable as income, naturally). The funny thing was the number of execs who effectively “bought down” in respect of absolute levels of security at home.
It’s easy, perhaps, to have a shy at Investec when we see what levels the state goes to in providing all-in security for civil servants. But should this not be but one small arena in which the dreaded white monopoly capital could show the way?
Rob Lloyd
By e-mail
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
ANN CROTTY: Investec’s R2.2m sets alarming precedent
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.