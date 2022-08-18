LETTER: A social compact will not change anything

SA's conservative and cash-flush banks may ensure decent shareholder returns, even if economic growth disappoints
He and his cronies helped make many people — not just the old ones — wary of the future
FM editor Rob Rose bagged the financial markets award, while FM economics editor Claire Bisseker won the economy category for the third year running
There’s a shake-up in SA’s competition landscape, as Competition Commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele is being replaced by Doris Tshepe. But it comes amid rumblings that the watchdog body is interfering ...
A traditional game is played at an institutional venue while down the road a new future beckons
The malaise evident in the ANC policy conference is even worse than Claire Bisseker describes (Features, August 4-10) — and her description is dire.
The suggestion that, under the guidance of the developmentally challenged state, a social compact could provide a way forward is rendered unimplementable not only by the tough trade-offs involved, but by the fact that it is not clear what exactly the government would bring to the agreement. What is in the public domain suggests it will continue with commitments long made, promising only to “accelerate” or “improve” them.
Tackling corruption, for example, is a decades-old promise — surely a governance axiom, rather than a bargaining chip — though the government’s record on this hardly invites confidence.
Neither the government nor the ruling party has shown any inclination for the sort of substantive change in orientation that would make SA a more competitive investment jurisdiction. Both remain determined to continue with cadre deployment, even in the face of the damning findings of the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture. And threats to property rights through expropriation without compensation (EWC) remain not only alive, but were highlighted at the policy conference, with President Cyril Ramaphosa saying that EWC is a tool “we must utilise”.
All in all, it’s difficult to see what the government and the state might be able or willing to offer its “social partners” for their participation.
Terence CorriganInstitute of Race Relations
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: A social compact will not change anything
The malaise evident in the ANC policy conference is even worse than Claire Bisseker describes (Features, August 4-10) — and her description is dire.
The suggestion that, under the guidance of the developmentally challenged state, a social compact could provide a way forward is rendered unimplementable not only by the tough trade-offs involved, but by the fact that it is not clear what exactly the government would bring to the agreement. What is in the public domain suggests it will continue with commitments long made, promising only to “accelerate” or “improve” them.
Tackling corruption, for example, is a decades-old promise — surely a governance axiom, rather than a bargaining chip — though the government’s record on this hardly invites confidence.
Neither the government nor the ruling party has shown any inclination for the sort of substantive change in orientation that would make SA a more competitive investment jurisdiction. Both remain determined to continue with cadre deployment, even in the face of the damning findings of the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture. And threats to property rights through expropriation without compensation (EWC) remain not only alive, but were highlighted at the policy conference, with President Cyril Ramaphosa saying that EWC is a tool “we must utilise”.
All in all, it’s difficult to see what the government and the state might be able or willing to offer its “social partners” for their participation.
Terence Corrigan
Institute of Race Relations
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
ANC is trapped in a policy time warp
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.