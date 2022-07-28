×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Pick a fight but pick the right topic

Having a go at the English press over its so-called shabby treatment of UK political leaders was the wrong call to make

28 July 2022 - 05:00
Picture: CARL COURT/GETTY IMAGES
Picture: CARL COURT/GETTY IMAGES

Ann Crotty’s column “Picking a Fight and Picking a Leader” (Boardroom Tales, July 21-27) refers.

While in London two weeks ago, I witnessed the downfall of the utterly useless Boris Johnson. I beg to vehemently differ with Crotty’s take that the poor darling was hounded out of office by the wicked media.

The very fact that the largest percentage of the English press consists of right-wing trash newspapers that supported Johnson’s lies to the end should be indication enough of what is wrong with English politics.

BoZo, as I like to call him, has been a blatant liar since he was at Eton College, with his worst trick being the porkies he told about the benefits of Brexit — the ones that are being shown up by the chaos at the port of Dover.

While I hear what Crotty says about diversity, I would point out that Penny Mordaunt is already in the dwang for having lied about her “naval” career; Liz Truss has been caught lying about her “lower-class” upbringing in the middle-class area of Roundhay; Kemi Badenoch has been backed by the far-right Britain First group; and Rishi Sunak is married to a billionaire’s daughter and went to Winchester College — another so-called public school, like BoZo’s Eton.

Between the last two standing, Sunak and Truss, all they can think about is making the rich richer, and stuff the rest. Oh, and sending refugees to Rwanda.

So, sorry, Ann — you picked the wrong subject to have a go at the media about, I’m afraid.

Dave Stephens
Scarborough

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

ANN CROTTY: Picking a fight and picking a leader

Fourth estate finds it easier to trash politicians than promote a good candidate
Opinion
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
JUSTICE MALALA: Open field in the ANC Handicap
Opinion / Home & Abroad
2.
ROB ROSE: Rudland’s Stellenbosch conspiracy at ...
Opinion / Editor's Note
3.
NATASHA MARRIAN: A lame duck president limping to ...
Opinion / State of play
4.
PETER BRUCE: Business is now gatvol of ...
Opinion
5.
EDITORIAL: ‘It wasn’t me’
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.