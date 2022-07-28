LETTER: Pick a fight but pick the right topic

Shareholder grumbling about overpaid CEOs could jeopardise efforts by the big banks to lure and retain top talent
The man behind Magister, the putative white knight aiming to rescue Tongaat, says there are ‘bigger forces’ at play
People in Khayelitsha feel abandoned by police and politicians as gangsters run amok
More than 25 years after the first big empowerment deals were done in SA, the collective value of black-controlled entities on the JSE is an underwhelming 3% of the bourse’s R17-trillion market cap. ...
Two accolades in the past month reinforce how local producers are world-class. Now if only our exports reflected that
Ann Crotty’s column “Picking a Fight and Picking a Leader” (Boardroom Tales, July 21-27) refers.
While in London two weeks ago, I witnessed the downfall of the utterly useless Boris Johnson. I beg to vehemently differ with Crotty’s take that the poor darling was hounded out of office by the wicked media.
The very fact that the largest percentage of the English press consists of right-wing trash newspapers that supported Johnson’s lies to the end should be indication enough of what is wrong with English politics.
BoZo, as I like to call him, has been a blatant liar since he was at Eton College, with his worst trick being the porkies he told about the benefits of Brexit — the ones that are being shown up by the chaos at the port of Dover.
While I hear what Crotty says about diversity, I would point out that Penny Mordaunt is already in the dwang for having lied about her “naval” career; Liz Truss has been caught lying about her “lower-class” upbringing in the middle-class area of Roundhay; Kemi Badenoch has been backed by the far-right Britain First group; and Rishi Sunak is married to a billionaire’s daughter and went to Winchester College — another so-called public school, like BoZo’s Eton.
Between the last two standing, Sunak and Truss, all they can think about is making the rich richer, and stuff the rest. Oh, and sending refugees to Rwanda.
So, sorry, Ann — you picked the wrong subject to have a go at the media about, I’m afraid.
Dave StephensScarborough
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Pick a fight but pick the right topic
Having a go at the English press over its so-called shabby treatment of UK political leaders was the wrong call to make
Ann Crotty’s column “Picking a Fight and Picking a Leader” (Boardroom Tales, July 21-27) refers.
While in London two weeks ago, I witnessed the downfall of the utterly useless Boris Johnson. I beg to vehemently differ with Crotty’s take that the poor darling was hounded out of office by the wicked media.
The very fact that the largest percentage of the English press consists of right-wing trash newspapers that supported Johnson’s lies to the end should be indication enough of what is wrong with English politics.
BoZo, as I like to call him, has been a blatant liar since he was at Eton College, with his worst trick being the porkies he told about the benefits of Brexit — the ones that are being shown up by the chaos at the port of Dover.
While I hear what Crotty says about diversity, I would point out that Penny Mordaunt is already in the dwang for having lied about her “naval” career; Liz Truss has been caught lying about her “lower-class” upbringing in the middle-class area of Roundhay; Kemi Badenoch has been backed by the far-right Britain First group; and Rishi Sunak is married to a billionaire’s daughter and went to Winchester College — another so-called public school, like BoZo’s Eton.
Between the last two standing, Sunak and Truss, all they can think about is making the rich richer, and stuff the rest. Oh, and sending refugees to Rwanda.
So, sorry, Ann — you picked the wrong subject to have a go at the media about, I’m afraid.
Dave Stephens
Scarborough
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
ANN CROTTY: Picking a fight and picking a leader
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.