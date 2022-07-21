Careful management of your money may provide you with the extra funds you require
Though I greatly admire mining executives Fred Roux and Brian Gilbertson for their vision in creating the aluminium smelters at Richards Bay and Maputo (Editor’s Note, July 7-13), I am equivocal about their role in the formation of BHP Billiton. While respecting their colossal achievement in the establishment of the world’s largest mining company, I believe it is important to ask: what has BHP done for SA?
Many of the assets of Gencor, SA’s second-largest mining house, were absorbed into Billiton when it listed in London. One of the company’s first moves was to acquire full control of Samancor, the world’s largest ferroalloy company and a proud SA company.
Samancor became the vehicle for Billiton’s global chrome and manganese interests. But in 2005, a few years after Billiton’s merger with Australia’s BHP, it sold its chrome business to UK-based company Kermas. This company never published reports and was inaccessible to journalists and analysts in SA. In September 2019 a whistle-blower in the Joburg high court accused it of a long history of corrupt practices. The company has now been acquired by Chinese interests.
Ever since SA-born Marius Kloppers became BHP Billiton CEO in 2007, the company has followed a relentless policy of disinvestment from SA.
Both Gencor and Anglo American swapped domestic for foreign control, and our “modern SA mining business” (to quote Gilbertson) is now a shadow of its former self.
Ian RobinsonParkhurst
LETTER: What has BHP done for SA?
Ever since SA-born Marius Kloppers became BHP Billiton CEO in 2007, the company has followed a relentless policy of disinvestment from SA
