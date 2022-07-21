×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: What has BHP done for SA?

Ever since SA-born Marius Kloppers became BHP Billiton CEO in 2007, the company has followed a relentless policy of disinvestment from SA

21 July 2022 - 05:00
Picture: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY
Picture: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Though I greatly admire mining executives Fred Roux and Brian Gilbertson  for their vision in creating the aluminium smelters at Richards Bay and Maputo (Editor’s Note, July 7-13), I am equivocal about their role  in the formation of BHP Billiton. While respecting their colossal achievement in the establishment of the world’s largest mining company, I believe it is important to ask: what has BHP done for SA?

Many of the assets of Gencor, SA’s second-largest mining house, were absorbed into Billiton when it listed in London. One of the company’s first moves was to acquire full control of Samancor, the world’s largest ferroalloy company and a proud SA company.

Samancor became the vehicle for Billiton’s global chrome and manganese interests. But in 2005, a few years after Billiton’s merger with Australia’s BHP, it sold its chrome business to UK-based company Kermas. This company never published reports and was inaccessible to journalists and analysts in SA. In September 2019 a whistle-blower in the Joburg high court accused it of a long history of corrupt practices. The company has now been acquired by Chinese interests.

Ever since SA-born Marius Kloppers became BHP Billiton CEO in 2007, the company has followed a relentless policy of disinvestment from SA.

Both Gencor and Anglo American swapped domestic for foreign control, and our “modern SA mining business” (to quote Gilbertson) is now a shadow of its former self.

Ian Robinson
Parkhurst 

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

ROB ROSE: Farewell to a titan of mining

A partner to the flashier persona of Brian Gilbertson, Fred Roux was an architect of a series of deals at Gencor that created the modern BHP
Opinion
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
ROB ROSE: Eskom 2.0 slots into ANC’s pantheon of ...
Opinion / Editor's Note
2.
EDITORIAL: Jessie Duarte’s uneasy legacy
Opinion / Editorials
3.
EDITORIAL: Audit industry bloodied by Irba mess, ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
THE FINANCE GHOST: Local is lekker in the tech ...
Opinion
5.
DAVID FURLONGER: Demand for electric vehicles ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.