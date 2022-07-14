×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Where will Eskom find the money?

14 July 2022 - 05:00
Picture: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA

Now that the unions have settled for Eskom’s offer, after wrecking the country without any consequences, where does Eskom get the money to pay the increases?

André de Ruyter is not allowed to retrench the “duplicates” on the workforce who were paid in full during Covid, so the only place to retrieve the 7% needed is from the few who pay for electricity. These are the same few who have received no increases over the past two years, owing to Covid, or who got meagre increases well below 7%, or used all their savings to survive or save their businesses.

Bite the hand that feeds you, and that hand will no longer feed you.   

Peter Gordon Grant
Sedgefield

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

