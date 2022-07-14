Some investors may feel there’s more bite left than R23 a share in those holdings PSG plans to hold on to after its planned unbundling
Over the past few years, Alviva has forked out R648m on new acquisitions
The citrus industry reels after new regulations are suddenly imposed
It’s costing the economy billions, and individuals their livelihoods. In the face of prolonged government inaction, voters are out of patience ...
The Overberg once teemed with wildlife, but the numbers have been radically reduced. The Cape Leopard Trust is out to change that
Had an ANC government ruled in the UK, with Jacob Zuma as prime minister, how long would it have lasted? Conversely, had the Conservative Party under Boris Johnson ruled in SA, how long would that have lasted?
Easy answer: Zuma would have been out on his ear after one term in the UK. Johnson, on the other hand, would still be in power in SA, despite turning a blind eye to the misdemeanours of a few cabinet ministers.
What Johnson is guilty of is chicken feed compared with what Zuma orchestrated here. But the reason for the vastly different outcomes is clear. The British electorate through its elected parliamentarians — and the ballot box — shows its disapproval. In Johnson’s case, even his own “cadres” voted him out.
In SA, the electorate and opposition parties don’t possess the political will to force change. We’ve been mesmerised into believing the promises made in 1994 are still in the offing.
Unlike the Brits, we’re in denial. And we’re paying dearly for it.
Cliff BuchlerClaremont
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: SA voters are in denial
Had an ANC government ruled in the UK, with Jacob Zuma as prime minister, how long would it have lasted? Conversely, had the Conservative Party under Boris Johnson ruled in SA, how long would that have lasted?
Easy answer: Zuma would have been out on his ear after one term in the UK. Johnson, on the other hand, would still be in power in SA, despite turning a blind eye to the misdemeanours of a few cabinet ministers.
What Johnson is guilty of is chicken feed compared with what Zuma orchestrated here. But the reason for the vastly different outcomes is clear. The British electorate through its elected parliamentarians — and the ballot box — shows its disapproval. In Johnson’s case, even his own “cadres” voted him out.
In SA, the electorate and opposition parties don’t possess the political will to force change. We’ve been mesmerised into believing the promises made in 1994 are still in the offing.
Unlike the Brits, we’re in denial. And we’re paying dearly for it.
Cliff Buchler
Claremont
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
JUSTICE MALALA: London lesson for Cyril to step aside
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.