Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA voters are in denial

14 July 2022 - 05:00
Had an ANC government ruled in the UK, with Jacob Zuma as prime minister, how long would it have lasted? Conversely, had the Conservative Party under Boris Johnson ruled in SA, how long would that have lasted?

Easy answer: Zuma would have been out on his ear after one term in the UK. Johnson, on the other hand, would still be in power in SA, despite turning a blind eye to the misdemeanours of a few cabinet ministers.

What Johnson is guilty of is chicken feed compared with what Zuma orchestrated here. But the reason for the vastly different outcomes is clear. The British electorate through its elected parliamentarians — and the ballot box — shows its disapproval. In Johnson’s case, even his own “cadres” voted him out.

In SA, the electorate and opposition parties don’t possess the political will to force change. We’ve been mesmerised into believing the promises made in 1994 are still in the offing.

Unlike the Brits, we’re in denial. And we’re paying dearly for it.

Cliff Buchler
Claremont

