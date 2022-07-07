×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Save Eskom costs by shedding staff

07 July 2022 - 05:00
Picture: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA
As stage 6 load-shedding was implemented last Tuesday afternoon, the silence of SA’s politicians was deafening.

By then, the widespread treason being caused by the Eskom strike should have jolted a few high rankers into action. It would have been an opportune time for President Cyril Ramaphosa to give the union leaders a call and at least invite them to tea. Maybe to impress on them that what their members and others were up to was just not cricket.

Failing that, it might have been a good time for Eskom to begin preparing employment termination papers. After all, the World Bank has said a utility producing the amount of power Eskom does needs only 16,000 workers.

Those destroying Eskom have played their card. Put the money saved to good use elsewhere. I believe we are now in overdrive on the slippery slope and that André de Ruyter, with his hands tied, can do nothing about it. 

Peter Gordon Grant
Sedgefield

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

