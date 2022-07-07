LETTER: Making a difference

The FM, in its editorial (June 30-July 6), decries President Cyril Ramaphosa’s “wilful blindness” on Ukraine. Thomas Aquinas described such “wilful ignorance” as the greatest sin.

Sadly, the sin of ignoring or refusing to accept facts so as to avoid making difficult or unpopular decisions is all too common a trait of our indecisive president, his cabinet and their cadres.

Turning a blind eye to years of corruption and looting, failing to act timeously regarding the developing electricity crisis, denying the deterioration and destruction of our state-owned enterprises by cadres, failing to recognise and act against the disgraceful lack of basic services, mainly to the poorest of the poor ... these are all examples of how the ANC-led government has committed the sin of wilful ignorance and continues to do so.

The late DA MP Dene Smuts once drew attention to the difference between patriots and parasites, and the importance of vigilance to protect our democracy.

This past weekend’s Conference for Democratic Change & Renewal provided a crucial opportunity for civil society to support patriots, expose parasites, condemn wilful ignorance and fulfil the role of vigilance in the protection of our democracy.

In the words of the DA’s Smuts: “Don’t just make a noise, make a difference.”

David Gant

Kenilworth

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za