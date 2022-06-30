LETTER: Cyril is SA’s ‘Nowhere Man’

Predictably, many of our newspapers and online sites are calling for the long-awaited prosecutions to begin in earnest in the wake of the final report from the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.

Of course, many allude to timid Cyril Ramaphosa’s “last chance” to redeem himself and show leadership. But whatever transpires, I’m afraid he is destined to go down in history as “the man who could have but did not”.

His legacy will be that of a super-wealthy enabler who watched and was shocked, but could not bring himself to break ranks with the now thoroughly discredited ANC. He will leave office as the leader who presided over economic ruin, our relegation to junk status and a supporter of the war in Europe.

Pity. I really thought he saw himself as the great SA hope, the logical successor to Nelson Mandela, and a unifier. In a month in which Sir Paul McCartney turned 80, the Beatles song Nowhere Man springs to mind.

Michael Hook

Parkhurst

