×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Cyril is SA’s ‘Nowhere Man’

His legacy will be that of a super-wealthy enabler who watched and was shocked, but could not bring himself to break ranks with the now thoroughly discredited ANC

30 June 2022 - 05:00
Picture: JEFFREY ABRAHAMS/GALLO IMAGES
Picture: JEFFREY ABRAHAMS/GALLO IMAGES

Predictably, many of our newspapers and online sites are calling for the long-awaited prosecutions to begin in earnest in the wake of the final report from the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.

Of course, many allude to timid Cyril Ramaphosa’s “last chance” to redeem himself and show leadership. But whatever transpires, I’m afraid he is destined to go down in history as “the man who could have but did not”.

His legacy will be that of a super-wealthy enabler who watched and was shocked, but could not bring himself to break ranks with the now thoroughly discredited ANC. He will leave office as the leader who presided over economic ruin, our relegation to junk status and a supporter of the war in Europe.

Pity. I really thought he saw himself as the great SA hope, the logical successor to Nelson Mandela, and a unifier. In a month in which Sir Paul McCartney turned 80, the Beatles song Nowhere Man springs to mind.

Michael Hook
Parkhurst

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

See no evil, speak no evil: Zondo spells out years of presidential inaction

The chief justice blasted the president over his silence and inaction on systematic political corruption
National
1 week ago

Zuma and Ramaphosa stood by while Prasa was plundered, says Zondo

Board was on its own fighting corruption at the rail agency, says state capture report
National
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
LETTER: Cyril is SA’s ‘Nowhere Man’
Opinion / Letters
2.
JUSTICE MALALA: What’s left to steal? An election
Opinion / Home & Abroad
3.
EDITORIAL: Eskom: 7% wage offer to calm blackout ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
DAVID FURLONGER: Volvo’s hybrid-electric XC90 ...
Opinion
5.
TOBY SHAPSHAK: Faith, hopeless and a charity for ...
Opinion / Pattern Recognition

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.