Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Guptas to join a long list of fall guys?

23 June 2022 - 05:00
Atul Gupta. Picture: THE SUNDAY TIMES

SA’s champion looter must be smiling at the moment. He has gone through a  range of fall guys — Schabir [Shaik], [Carl] Niehaus, two high-ranking air force members and no doubt many others — and the next two to be lined up are  the Gupta brothers.

If they don’t fit the bill, we can be assured there is a string of people already named in the Zondo reports who do. Their time has come to be thrown under the bus.

Heh, heh, heh, heh.

Peter Gordon Grant
Sedgefield

