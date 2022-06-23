×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Be clear about auditors’ roles

The Zondo commission has performed a valuable role in exposing the failure of auditors to protect the integrity of financial reporting

23 June 2022 - 05:00
Picture: 123RF/ANDRIY POPOV
Picture: 123RF/ANDRIY POPOV

I am so pleased that you published the article by Simon Mantell (On My Mind, June 9) in which he takes issue with the narrow interpretations of auditor responsibilities that were expressed by former Wits auditing professor Steven Firer the previous week (On My Mind, June 2). 

Firer attempted to justify the failures of auditors that were raised by the Zondo commission, stating that their role is to stick literally to their job description and so ignore their role to stimulate the investigation of potential corrupt practices. 

As Mantell noted, “it is unclear how audit firms could have been unaware of” the numerous media reports about suspected or actual malfeasance by too many corporates and virtually all parastatals. 

I believe the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (Irba) should clarify the responsibilities of auditors to report suspected malfeasance to the CEO of the company whose records they are inspecting. If the CEO doesn’t launch an independent investigation, the auditor should raise the matter with Irba, which could take it up with the company concerned. 

Our society is ridden with corruption, yet government bodies have consistently failed to instigate investigation and reforms — until the Zondo commission, that is. The commission has performed an exceedingly valuable role in exposing the failure of auditors to protect the integrity of financial reporting.

Terry Murphy
Cape Town

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

STEVEN FIRER: Zondo does auditors a disservice

The state capture commission holds auditors responsible for things that go far beyond their remit, illustrating the misconceptions held about the ...
Opinion
3 weeks ago

SIMON MANTELL: Auditors deserved their Zondo roast

A recent FM op-ed suggests the Zondo commission misdirected itself in blaming auditors for enabling state capture. It could be said it didn’t go far ...
Opinion
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JUSTICE MALALA: Insurrection warning lights are ...
Opinion / Home & Abroad
2.
EDITORIAL: A chilling report on ANC delinquency
Opinion / Editorials
3.
JUSTICE MALALA: What lurks behind the Fraser ...
Opinion / Home & Abroad
4.
NATASHA MARRIAN: ’Tis the season for political ...
Opinion / State of play
5.
THE FINANCE GHOST: Local is lekker in the tech ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.