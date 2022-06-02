LETTER: Et tu, Treasury?

Sorry to have to report that the National Treasury, hitherto regarded as arguably the most competent government department, seems to be sinking into ineptitude as well.

Earlier this year the Treasury had to correct and resend the tax certificate for my RSA bonds investment, and now I have received the six-monthly statement for my inflation-linked bonds, according to which my capital doubled over the period. If only!

Clive Kihn

Durbanville

