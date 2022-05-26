LETTER: Who wins from strike action?

The Sibanye-Stillwater strike, now in its 10th week, will only have one winner. Sibanye has saved R1bn to date. This is money that was budgeted and earmarked to be paid out to the workers, and is not coming out of Sibanye’s cash on hand.

When the strike ends, the accumulated funds will cover the increase granted for years, as did the wages accumulated during the five-month platinum strike in Rustenburg a few years ago.

If only the workers knew that the union bosses are drawing full pay while they are having their televisions and lounge suites repossessed.

Peter Gordon Grant

Sedgefield

