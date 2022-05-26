×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Who wins from strike action?

If only the workers knew that the union bosses are drawing full pay while they are having their lounge suites repossessed

26 May 2022 - 05:00
Union members protest outside Sibanye-Stillwater's Kloof mine, southwest of Johannesburg, on March 25 2022. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Union members protest outside Sibanye-Stillwater's Kloof mine, southwest of Johannesburg, on March 25 2022. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

The Sibanye-Stillwater strike, now in its 10th week, will only have one winner. Sibanye has saved R1bn to date. This is money that was budgeted and earmarked to be paid out to the workers, and is not coming out of Sibanye’s cash on hand.

When the strike ends, the accumulated funds will cover the increase granted for years, as did the wages accumulated during the five-month platinum strike in Rustenburg a few years ago.

If only the workers knew that the union bosses are drawing full pay while they are having their televisions and lounge suites repossessed. 

Peter Gordon Grant
Sedgefield

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

Mantashe warns strike-hit Sibanye it may lose mining right

The minister hinted at action to stop the mining giant’s gold operations because of the prolonged strike
National
6 days ago

No common ground yet, says Amcu as Sibanye strike goes into week 10

Action that has already cost workers more than R1bn will enter its tenth week on Wednesday
National
1 week ago

AYABONGA CAWE: Jarring twists in a decades-old mining saga

Sibanye-Stillwater impasse is first time congress-aligned trade unions are registering serious concerns with alliance partners
Opinion
2 weeks ago
