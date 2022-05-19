×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA left in the dark

19 May 2022 - 05:00
Picture: 123RF/JAKUB GOJDA
Picture: 123RF/JAKUB GOJDA

Now that we are well and truly into the regular SA thing called load-shedding, allow me to question the rationale behind the load-shedding schedule.

Load-shedding is like a children’s round robin tennis tournament: we all have to have a turn. But I cannot understand the shedding from 10pm to 5am, when people are in bed, fast asleep. It hardly makes sense to switch off my fridge for 2½ hours in the middle of the night when it is the only appliance running in my house. Late-night load-shedding also creates a security hazard, with no street lights working, alarm batteries failing and no external household lighting. Why switch off what are likely your best paying, very light consumption customers?

Load-shedding would make a lot more sense during the day. Sure, it is inconvenient, but it will save more power and lessen the hazards mentioned above. Eskom could also gently punish the nonpayers by seriously inconveniencing them without creating criminal zones by leaving whole areas without lights at night.

I dare say the power utility would get more co-operation from people, who may understand the simple rationale of switching off nonessentials during the day to allow essential services to operate. And municipalities could do selective load-shedding, allowing traffic lights to always stay on, for example, and to keep businesses operational.

Peter Gordon Grant
Sedgefield

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

SARAH BUITENDACH: 28 stages of load-shedding grief

The ‘power of now’ is all very well, but it can’t run the microwave
Opinion
1 week ago

TRACEY DAVIES: SA’s two-faced energy transition

One face is filled with sunlight, the other peers blindly into a stygian coal mine
Opinion
1 week ago

Stage 8 load-shedding is only an option to avert total power collapse, says Gordhan

No need for Eskom state of disaster because load-shedding can be escalated, says minister
National
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JUSTICE MALALA: Mthethwa’s R22m flagpole defines ...
Opinion / Home & Abroad
2.
EDITORIAL: An unprotectable rail and power network
Opinion / Editorials
3.
ANN CROTTY: Froneman’s R300m haul — you ain’t ...
Opinion / Boardroom Tails
4.
ROB ROSE: Busting the myth that Stellenbosch ...
Opinion
5.
SARAH BUITENDACH: 28 stages of load-shedding grief
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.