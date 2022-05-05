LETTER: SA must follow the Covid rules

The expected fifth wave of Covid is making its presence felt and medical experts are warning of the potentially dire consequences of a new variant sweeping across the country.

The government must, as a matter of urgency, invoke new measures to enforce compliance with the preventive rules, which are being brazenly ignored. Unless we as a nation exercise strict personal control, the chances of containing the wave, let alone defeating it, are diminished.

We cannot afford a new hard lockdown — the cost will be astronomical. A new lockdown will shatter our economic wellbeing, and poverty will escalate.

We will pay the price if we ignore safety rules and regulations; such folly will lead to hardship, discomfort, hunger and death. The safety and future of SA is in our hands.

Farouk Araie

Joburg

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za