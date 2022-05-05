LETTER: Little word on Kirkwood unrest

It’s interesting that the riots that destroyed millions of rands’ worth of pack houses, tractors and staff houses in Kirkwood, Eastern Cape, last week have not been reported in the tabloids. It’s sickening to watch these huge pack houses burning. Years of hard work and risk went into building those businesses.

Again, loose-mouthed politicians have spread land lies, spurring people to bite the hand that feeds them. Millions will be lost to citrus export markets, and jobs will tumble too.

I ask, again, when will these troublemakers be brought to book? We — and they — know exactly who they are.

Peter Gordon Grant

Sedgefield

