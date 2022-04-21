LETTER: The nation must stand with KZN

No place on earth is immune from natural disasters. The floods that have engulfed KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) are an event worse than any in living memory in that province. Hundreds of lives have been lost, and scores are unaccounted for.

It is a painful moment, but a crucial reminder of our obligations to care for our environment. Sadly, an event of this nature will probably occur again, unless we become more resilient to increasingly violent weather. Such scenes are being repeated in many other countries, as climate change alters the course of human history.

This whole experience for the people of KZN is absolutely devastating. SA has not forgotten you. In the aftermath of this catastrophe we, as a nation, must work together to rebuild not only lives and livelihoods, but also people’s aspirations for a better future.

Farouk Araie

Gauteng

