Opinion / Letters

LETTER: The nation must stand with KZN

21 April 2022 - 05:00
Storm damages in Isipingo, South of Durban. Picture: THULI DLAMINI
Storm damages in Isipingo, South of Durban. Picture: THULI DLAMINI

No place on earth is immune from natural disasters. The floods that have engulfed KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) are an event worse than any in living memory in that province. Hundreds of lives have been lost, and scores are unaccounted for.

It is a painful moment, but a crucial reminder of our obligations to care for our environment. Sadly, an event of this nature will probably occur again, unless we become more resilient to increasingly violent weather. Such scenes are being repeated in many other countries, as climate change alters the course of human history. 

This whole experience for the people of KZN is absolutely devastating. SA has not forgotten you. In the aftermath of this catastrophe we, as a nation, must work together to rebuild not only lives and livelihoods, but also people’s aspirations for a better future.

Farouk Araie
Gauteng

Insurers face ‘hundreds of millions’ in KZN flood claims

It's too early to tally the economic cost of the disaster but it far outstrips the riot damage of last year
News & Fox
6 hours ago

LETTER: No control in crisis-ridden SA

A trustworthy overseer is needed to deal with our troubles
Opinion
19 hours ago

LETTER: Centralise Durban flood response to Gift of the Givers

Everything the ANC-led council has done has been reactive, slow and mostly ineffective
Opinion
19 hours ago

LETTER: Centralised control concentrates theft and graft

Putting a few people in charge makes some rich on money needed to help disaster victims
Opinion
18 hours ago
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.