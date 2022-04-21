×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Students left out to dry?

21 April 2022 - 05:00
Picture: 123RF.COM

On March 15 2020, after a mere four weeks on campus as a first-year BA student, I — along with every other person in the country — was told to stay at home until further notice. Now, 767 days later, I am still waiting to be allowed to be back into an in-person lecture.

If schools were able to return to in-person teaching, how can public universities keep their doors shut to students — particularly with unreliable access to electronics, power and the internet? 

Higher learning institutions are slowly — I cannot but emphasise the slowness of their Covid response — allowing first years and postgraduates to return to campus for in-person lectures.

As a third-year student who has spent all this time online, I believe R53,000 a year is a bit steep for slide shows and readings. The situation has been tough on the 2020 first years, who I believe are now being waited out while new students are prioritised.

Still, the response to Covid by SA universities has taught aspiring professionals such as myself a crucial characteristic of success: self-reliance.

Seth Thorne
Houghton 

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

