Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Parkwood plan not a done deal

07 April 2022 - 05:00
Picture: 123RF/VANESSA BENTLEY
The Rise of Aparthotels” (Features, March 24-April 6) refers to a property development in Rosebank (actually Parkwood, to be precise) called “Saxon Square”.

It should be noted that this development (on erfs 733 and 734, Parkwood) has not yet been approved by the City of Joburg, as the initial approval has been set aside pending the hearing of an appeal by the Saxonwold & Parkwood Residents Association (Sapra).  This association, representing the community of property owners in Saxonwold and Parkwood, is concerned about a number of issues contemplated in this development, including importantly, but not only, the ability of the city to meet the infrastructure needs, as is required by statute.

We believe our objections are not unreasonable and go to the heart of preserving the value of the properties in our two suburbs, both in the interests of the owners and the institutions that are financially involved.

Accordingly, we would like your readers to be aware that we will actively be pursuing our members’ interests, that a resolution of our issue will probably take some time before it is concluded, and that such conclusion will probably be different to that which is now contemplated.

Bill Haslam
Sapra chair, Saxonwold

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

