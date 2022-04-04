×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ticking time bomb of joblessness

04 April 2022 - 15:44
Picture: Gallo Images/Herman Verwey
I wonder whether it is helpful to continue viewing the current time bomb of joblessness so narrowly as purported in your article. "Inside Alex’s Purge" (Features, March 17-23).

My contribution is that we need to look at the problem holistically, where we interrogate the roles business, the government and society play. What happens if these unfortunate raids of foreign-owned businesses stop? Does the time bomb defuse? The answer is "no".

Until such time as business reviews its cheap labour practices and pay disparities, government enforces the rule of law and implements progressive economic policies, and civil society takes back its rightful place in holding both business and government to account, we will not see an end to this unfortunate situation in our country.

Papa Mkwane
Joburg

