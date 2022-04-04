LETTER: It’s time to push our poultry exports

At a recent National Farmers Union meeting in the UK, the executive director of one of the country’s largest poultry manufacturers told his audience that Europe will need an additional 1.4Mt of poultry over the next five years.

He added that global demand for meat protein would double in the next 30 years, and "chicken is the protein that will feed the world".

SA has a number of first-class poultry producers, as well as favourable trade agreements with the EU, the bulk of which are duty-free. And we’re in the process of negotiating something similar with the UK.

Exports are among the foremost pillars of SA’s poultry masterplan, which was agreed upon almost two years ago, yet chicken exports are virtually nonexistent. Other than some exports to neighbouring countries and to the Middle East, our total annual chicken exports are embarrassing.

Instead of going all out to penetrate these markets, we spend millions on one investigation after another aimed at nullifying chicken imports via increased tariffs, paid for by our impoverished, long-suffering consumers. It seems it’s easier to eliminate imports and fill the gaps than expend the efforts to grow our market share.

D Wolpert

Rivonia

