LETTER: Enforce aircraft regulations strictly

Reports of landing gear problems on Comair planes are worrisome. It seems obvious that these and other problems revolve around maintenance and repair control and relate to parts worn beyond their allowable service limits.

The suspension of the airline’s certification by the SA Civil Aviation Authority is a sombre reminder and a powerful message that safety in the skies requires an uncompromising stance.

SA’s commercial pilots rank among the best in global aviation. They train for hours to handle engine-related and landing gear issues. Those skills are critical in aviation safety. On November 7 2007 a Nationwide plane lost its engine while taking off. It was the supreme skills of pilot in command, Trevor Arnold, and first officer Daniel Perry that saved the flight and its passengers.

We must not falter in imposing powerful standards of aircraft maintenance on airlines. Failure is not an option.

Farouk Araie

Joburg

