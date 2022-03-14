LETTER: Putin’s deadly sins

Russian President Vladimir Putin is looking more like a naive narcissist on a suicide mission than someone who will cement a dubious legacy for thumbing his nose at the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation and the peace-loving world.

The search for fame and relevance should be declared the eighth and ninth deadly sins. It seems Putin’s lust for relevance is behind his strongman tactics to destabilise the world and be counted as having made an impact — at whatever cost.

Luyanda Marlon Kama

KwaDwesi

