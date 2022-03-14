LETTER: Don’t let them bully the prosecutors

So we now have the third volume from the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture, implicating many people we knew would be in the spotlight.

But what is happening behind the scenes is far more disturbing. It’s reported that advocate Elna Smit may have resigned as a prosecutor for fear of being called a racist and insulted by our foremost firebrand, EFF leader Julius Malema.

How many others may have done the same thing, without us hearing of it? Such action is likely to intensify, now that three Zondo commission volumes are in the public domain.

Malema’s performance last week, ranting at advocate Mark Oppenheimer and the judge hearing his case, was completely out of line and needs to be addressed immediately. Charge him with contempt of court.

The people highlighted by the Zondo commission are possibly not sleeping too well, but if Malema can rant as he did and intimidate as he has allegedly done, imagine what may unfold behind the scenes now.

One by one, prosecutors will exit the scene, and justice will not be done.

Peter Gordon Grant

Sedgefield

