LETTER: Let’s serve the interests of all

01 March 2022 - 15:00
Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: ALON SKUY
Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: ALON SKUY

In the wake of the SA War, it took many decades of effort by both sides to co-operate and reach a situation where the rivalry between English and Afrikaner could be overcome.

The obvious anti-Afrikaans policy of Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is reminiscent of the attempt by certain British governors after that war to Anglicise the losers.

What Lesufi doesn’t realise is that his (and other’s) attempts to suppress the efforts of the Afrikaans-speaking community from having mother-tongue education for their children merely strengthen their resolve by extending their feeling of resentment.

Democracy doesn’t mean dictatorship by the majority, but rather that the interests of the citizens — all the citizens — shall be fairly served.

VA Volker
Pietermaritzburg

