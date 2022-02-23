LETTER: Equality for women is vital

It seems almost certain that Supreme Court of Appeal president Mandisa Maya will be SA’s next chief justice.

A gender-diverse bench reflects a bias-free judiciary. In our rainbow nation, women judges have had a significant impact on our jurisprudence. But unless transformation involves women in top judicial posts, they will remain "recipients", rather than "agents", of change.

People equate a gender-diverse judiciary with more representative governance. Yet many courts still do not adequately reflect the diversity of the communities they serve. The more socially diverse judicial benches are, the stronger the judiciary is. This improves public trust in the judiciary and increases access to justice.

Achieving equality for women judges at all levels of the judicial hierarchy should be our goal, not only because it is right for women, but also because it is right for a more just rule of law. For this reason, SA’s next chief justice should be a woman. That will solidify and enhance the judiciary’s legitimacy.

Farouk Araie

Benoni

