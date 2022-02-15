Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Dire need for competent councillors

15 February 2022 - 14:30
Rossie Stuurman 58 in her Shack. Mahlathini (Moegesukel) is an area in Kariega that has been neglected by its councillor say residents. Picture: Fredlin Adriaan
One would have hoped that, after the local government elections last year, the winning political parties would recruit suitable, competent, experienced workers in critical positions in their respective municipalities. However, by the looks of things, they seem to have gone to the knacker’s yard to scout for employees.

The state of most municipalities is appalling in many aspects, such as finance, management, service delivery and maintenance of public infrastructure and amenities. Such issues ought to be handled by visionary, committed, hard-working and patriotic employees.

Sadly, mediocrity has set in in SA politics to such an extent that there are no standards at all. As, for instance, there are no real criteria and requirements for selecting councillors save their political party membership.

This has led to all sorts of shenanigans — politically motivated killings, for example, nepotism and the appointment of an unqualified, untrained and inexperienced workforce.

One would have hoped that the dominant political parties would raise the bar for better. Instead, they have opted to stick with a system that favours low-calibre candidates over the strategic, progressive political activists within their ranks.

There is work to be done to take our country to new frontiers. Such a daunting task demands dedicated, thoughtful, discerning and diligent men and women on the job.

Sithembiso Malusi Mahlaba
Vryheid

