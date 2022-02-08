Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Who gained from parliament’s flames?

08 February 2022 - 14:30
Picture: Gallo Images/Leila Dougan
President Cyril Ramaphosa has just ordered a probe into Telkom. Roads agency Sanral is again in the spotlight. Former president Jacob Zuma will soon feature once more. And the DA in the Western Cape has a widely publicised sex scandal on the go.

But news of progress on the parliament fire is scant, and the Zondo report on state capture seems to have been moved from centre stage.

It’s a little shift of focus, perhaps — an old ANC tactic to draw the attention away from the more important matters.

Maybe someone, somewhere, is about to ask the burning question on everybody’s lips: who had something that will surface in the Zondo report that needed to disappear in the parliament fire?

Peter Gordon Grant
Sedgefield

