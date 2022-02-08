Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Durban’s greedy, useless leadership

08 February 2022 - 14:00
Picture: 123RF/lcswart
Our problem in Durban is not so much one of derelict infrastructure, broken water pipes, stolen copper, missing street lights or outdated tenders awarded to scoundrels, thieves and criminal gangs. Our biggest problem is the useless, compromised and greedy ANC-run municipality of Ethekwini.

Even the formerly apolitical city executives are no more than pigs at the trough, completely out of touch with the needs of the ratepayers who fund their lifestyles.

There is no longer any distinction between political leadership and qualified, experienced and objective city management. There are officials out on bail, having been charged with the alleged theft of billions of rands of ratepayers’ funds. [After being charged], some continued to draw salaries, or "serve" elsewhere in the provincial legislature.

Nothing works any more.

That more than 50% of residents still vote for the ANC — and for the sycophants who feed off the party — speaks volumes about the quality of our local politics and the state of our city.

Until that problem is addressed, nothing will really change.

Mark Lowe
Durban

