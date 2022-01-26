Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA’s desperate, irresponsible leaders

26 January 2022 - 11:00
Lindiwe Sisulu. Picture: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo
Lindiwe Sisulu. Picture: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

When election time approaches, it’s the season of the loose-mouthed politician. Garbage and slander are shouted from the rooftops to get the attention of the masses, who they hope will get behind them and vote for them.

Unfortunately, the consequences will always be dire. When those in power insult and insinuate, or encourage lawlessness, it is the masses who suffer.

We certainly have a desperate bunch of irresponsible people in power. Hardly an example to the country — or the world.

Peter Gordon Grant
Sedgefield

JUSTICE MALALA: What the Ramaphosa-Sisulu fiasco means for SA

Even by Ramaphosa’s own reckoning, the ANC is imploding and taking us all down with it
Opinion
3 hours ago

BRYAN ROSTRON: Nowadays apologies come with crossed fingers held up

It hardly matters whether Lindiwe Sisulu said sorry or not since it would have been fake, writes Bryan Rostron
Opinion
1 day ago

NICOLE FRITZ: Grandfathers aside, Sisulu’s absurdities are many

The storm she has manufactured glosses over all kinds of truths, lies and nuances
Opinion
6 days ago

YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Could 2022 be the year our government gets its act together?

After a tumultuous year, we can say the centre has held under Cyril Ramaphosa
Opinion
1 week ago
