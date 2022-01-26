LETTER: SA’s desperate, irresponsible leaders

When election time approaches, it’s the season of the loose-mouthed politician. Garbage and slander are shouted from the rooftops to get the attention of the masses, who they hope will get behind them and vote for them.

Unfortunately, the consequences will always be dire. When those in power insult and insinuate, or encourage lawlessness, it is the masses who suffer.

We certainly have a desperate bunch of irresponsible people in power. Hardly an example to the country — or the world.

Peter Gordon Grant

Sedgefield

