LETTER: Politics a meal ticket for the inept

06 December 2021 - 09:00
Picture: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA
Michael MacLaggan is spot on (Letters, November 25-December 1). The problem with all politics, and especially SA politics, is that it is seen as a meal ticket for life, with very little accountability in most cases. Totally unqualified people see a chance of being elected to a council or even parliament. Be nice to your friends for a while, and you’re in.

After that, their true colours are displayed. No experience, no accountability — just a matter of buddying up with an entity to survive long enough to draw a salary and possibly qualify for some sort of pension. If need be, change the flag you fly to prolong survival. Hence the back-stabbing and instability.

Just look at the battlefield out there and the casualty list: rural towns in tatters; competent people ousted.

Peter Gordon Grant
Sedgefield

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

