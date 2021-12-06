LETTER: Politics a meal ticket for the inept

Michael MacLaggan is spot on (Letters, November 25-December 1). The problem with all politics, and especially SA politics, is that it is seen as a meal ticket for life, with very little accountability in most cases. Totally unqualified people see a chance of being elected to a council or even parliament. Be nice to your friends for a while, and you’re in.

After that, their true colours are displayed. No experience, no accountability — just a matter of buddying up with an entity to survive long enough to draw a salary and possibly qualify for some sort of pension. If need be, change the flag you fly to prolong survival. Hence the back-stabbing and instability.

Just look at the battlefield out there and the casualty list: rural towns in tatters; competent people ousted.

Peter Gordon Grant

Sedgefield

