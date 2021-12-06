Opinion / Letters

LETTER: A waste of good agricultural land

06 December 2021 - 09:00
Picture: 123RF/LOES KIEBOOM


I often traverse the length and breadth of KwaZulu-Natal, and it is shocking to see fallow agricultural fields deliberately turned into settlements. This trend is mainly driven by traditional leadership and their subjects, as land formerly used for agricultural activities is now cut up for settlement.

The point is not that people shouldn’t be allocated land for settlement. But agricultural needs must be factored into any decision made. Not to do so creates a risk to food security.

I used to believe the traditional leaders were working with various government departments, which were offering technical, strategic advice in relation to natural resources management and rural economy development. By the terrible look of things, however, there is no plan in place and none executed so far.

To use agricultural land for any purpose other than agricultural activities is suicidal. Far-flung rural households are now fully dependent on distant food suppliers in towns. So abject poverty festers, and is made worse by unemployment.

It’s not all gloomy, however, provided proper plans are put in place and implemented. SA needs bold, daring, dedicated doers — workers or public servants with passion, rather than proverbial vultures and hyenas whose main aim is to feast without having to break a sweat at all.

Sithembiso Malusi Mahlaba
Vryheid

