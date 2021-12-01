Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Society must respect and heal women

01 December 2021 - 12:00
Women hold up placards during their march against gender-based violence in Pretoria. Picture: SIYABULELA DUDA
Brutal murders, the mutilation of women and increasing incidents of kidnapping reveal a disturbing chronicle of terror and uncertainty in our dysfunctional country.

Grim crime reports offer tragic insights into the nature of our country’s peril and the human consequences of a rapidly disintegrating state. Violent crime has turned the rule of law into a mere myth; lawlessness has become an overwhelming fact of life in SA.

Violence against women continues to be a major social and political problem. Our recent history is replete with examples of brutal, unprovoked violence on women. Yet many perpetrators seem to get away with their crimes.

It’s time for the law to take its course; for strong investigative and disciplinary mechanisms to be put in place for those who commit gender-based violence.

Society must wrap its women in the healing garments of reverence and respect.

Farouk Araie
Benoni

