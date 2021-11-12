LETTER: MECs at Zuma court cases are a waste

As a taxpayer who contributes to the salary of KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu, I call on the provincial leadership to stop the practice of having high-ranking MECs supporting former president Jacob Zuma at his myriad court appearances.

MECs should be given a stern warning that if they wish to attend court, they will be required to request a day’s leave or face the might of the law. Our premier should leave no stone unturned to see this enforced.

The practice is a heinous waste of taxpayers’ money.

Tony Ball

Gillitts

