LETTER: MECs at Zuma court cases are a waste

As a taxpayer who contributes to the salary of KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu, I call on the provincial leadership to stop the practice of having high-ranking MECs supporting former president Jacob Zuma at his myriad court appearances.
MECs should be given a stern warning that if they wish to attend court, they will be required to request a day’s leave or face the might of the law. Our premier should leave no stone unturned to see this enforced.
The practice is a heinous waste of taxpayers’ money.
Tony Ball
Gillitts
