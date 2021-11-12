Opinion / Letters

LETTER: MECs at Zuma court cases are a waste

12 November 2021 - 15:00
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

As a taxpayer who contributes to the salary of KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu, I call on the provincial leadership to stop the practice of having high-ranking MECs supporting former president Jacob Zuma at his myriad court appearances.

MECs should be given a stern warning that if they wish to attend court, they will be required to request a day’s leave or face the might of the law. Our premier should leave no stone unturned to see this enforced.

The practice is a heinous waste of taxpayers’ money.

Tony Ball
Gillitts

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

A bad week for Jacob Zuma

Does the narcissist-in-chief not realise that the party he ruled for nine years is now in the gutter, to a large extent because of what he did?
News & Fox
1 day ago

ROB ROSE: The electoral hallucinations of Jacob Zuma

That the former president is using his unwarranted freedom to call for rebellion is yet more evidence of how little regard he has for the constitution
Opinion
4 days ago

LETTER: Why is ‘sick’ Zuma swanning around?

Shouldn’t the former president be confined to his home?
Opinion
4 days ago

TOM EATON: Mayor, mayor on the wall, who’s the partiest of them all

Ethics and qualifications will count for little, literally, when the ANC interviews candidates
Opinion
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
TRACEY DAVIES: There’s good reason to be ...
Opinion / On My Mind
2.
ROB ROSE: The electoral hallucinations of Jacob ...
Opinion
3.
EDITORIAL: Middle finger to Mpati
Opinion / Editorials
4.
LETTER: SA needs vaccine mandates
Opinion / Letters
5.
EDITORIAL: It must be nice to live on planet Cyril
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.