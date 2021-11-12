Opinion / Letters

LETTER: FM is biased against Trump

12 November 2021 - 15:00
I was surprised to see that the FM has joined the band of those who take any opportunity to denigrate the achievements of former US president Donald Trump, as per "Dinner Party Intel" (Fox, October 28-November 3).

While history alone will show the true greatness of Trump, it is interesting to read the following comment, on the US Library of Congress website, about Thomas Jefferson and the role he played in the writing of the US constitution: "Though Thomas Jefferson was in France serving as US minister when the federal constitution was written in 1787, he was able to influence the development of the federal government through his correspondence. Later his actions as the first secretary of state, vice-president, leader of the first opposition party and third president of the US were crucial in shaping the look of the nation’s capital and defining the powers of the constitution and the nature of the emerging republic."

You should not allow your personal opinions to prevent the giving of credit where it is due.

Max Abrahamson
Riviera

