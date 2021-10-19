LETTER: Zondo deserves to be judiciary’s head

The choice of the next chief justice will be made soon. In my view, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo has the qualities to be our legal supremo.

Zondo is known to have gripped people’s imagination and has gained a fan following that could be the envy of a rock star.

He’s litigated in cases that set the architecture to safeguard the constitution. His legal career can be characterised as one of dedication to service. His numerous judgments are uniform and scholarly, meticulously researched and carefully reasoned. There is no niche into which he could be placed other than one designated "excellent".

Judicial temperament is described as reflecting patience, open-mindedness, courtesy, tact, courage, punctuality, humility, firmness and compassion.

Zondo possesses all of these. He is an outstanding patriot who serves our country with unwavering commitment.

He has honoured his country with a lifetime of service; SA will honour and support him if he is chosen as the country’s next chief justice.

Farouk Araie

Benoni

