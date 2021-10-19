LETTER: NHI optimism out of place

There is a financial and medical care crisis looming with the rollout of National Health Insurance (NHI), discerning industry analysts agree. So Zwelethu Bashman, the new head of international health-care group MSD, is optimistic and naive when he says: "We must make sure there is a clear and viable path for people to gain access to innovative medicines with NHI" (Fox, October 7-13).

The ANC is unable to run local clinics, and state hospitals are in a disgraceful condition. NHI is a huge undertaking, but the ANC simply doesn’t have the wherewithal to accomplish it.

Paul Wannenburg

By e-mail

