LETTER: NHI optimism out of place

19 October 2021 - 15:00
Picture: 123RF/HXDBZXY
There is a financial and medical care crisis looming with the rollout of National Health Insurance (NHI), discerning industry analysts agree. So Zwelethu Bashman, the new head of international health-care group MSD, is optimistic and naive when he says: "We must make sure there is a clear and viable path for people to gain access to innovative medicines with NHI" (Fox, October 7-13).

The ANC is unable to run local clinics, and state hospitals are in a disgraceful condition. NHI is a huge undertaking, but the ANC simply doesn’t have the wherewithal to accomplish it.

Paul Wannenburg
By e-mail

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

