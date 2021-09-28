LETTER: Makhura should be deputy president

I agree with Natasha Marrian’s assertion, in "‘The Cat’ Plays It Cool" (Features, September 9-15), that the position of ANC deputy president will be fiercely contested at the ANC’s 2022 elective conference. But I don’t agree with her list of potential candidates.

After nine years of state capture, poor governance and low economic growth under then president Jacob Zuma, the ANC will be very careful in choosing its deputy.

One of the mistakes analysts make is not acknowledging the ANC’s pipeline of relatively young, bright and educated leaders, such as Zamani Saul, Mmamoloko Kubayi, Ronald Lamola, David Makhura, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni and others.

I believe Makhura is likely to be elected deputy president of the ANC next year. He is an efficient administrator with an impressive track record.

ANC branches will remember that when Makhura became Gauteng premier in 2014, the provincial government’s spend on township businesses was about R600m. By mid-2019, this had increased to more than R22bn. The 2018 "Quality of Life Survey" by the GCRO research institute found that services provided by the Gauteng government had improved lives of ordinary people tremendously. And between 2014 and 2019 there were substantial improvements in the auditor-general’s audit outcomes for the province.

I believe ANC members will want Makhura to implement his Gauteng programmes countrywide, as deputy president of both the party and SA.

Rabelani Dagada

Joburg

