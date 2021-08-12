LETTER: Richemont deserves more praise

The two articles around "Luxury’s Got Game" (Cover Story, August 5-11) make fascinating reading.

However, I am continually amazed at the array of "investment advisers" who criticise or tell successful captains of industry how to run their businesses. Most of these "advisers" would be bragging from the rooftops if they achieve a return of more than 15% or 20%. Here we are talking 76%! And rather like the British & Irish Lions rugby captain who couldn’t bring himself to congratulate the Springboks on Saturday, not one praises the results of Richemont.

Mice playing at the feet of elephants.

Richemont is a class act, with a wide portfolio of luxury brands — brands that, as long as they are nurtured and invested in, and stay relevant to today’s wealthy, will ensure loyalty and continuing handsome returns for its owners.

Warren Buffett always invests in companies with strong brands, never commodities.

I could go on, but then this letter would become an "On My Mind".

Jeremy Sampson

Joburg

The writer has held Richemont shares since 2006

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za