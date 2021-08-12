LETTER: President puts party before country

Now we know for sure Cyril Ramaphosa is the president of the ANC, but not of the nation. He has simply surrounded himself with cadres who’ll protect him from the Jacob Zuma onslaught.

Ramaphosa also has his eye on the pending municipal elections, and needs to show blinded ANC voters — bamboozled over the years — that the party is still worth their support.

That the country is a total shambles counts for naught when it comes to the ballot box.

And why the necessity of a panel to investigate the reasons for the recent protests, when by now he surely knows full well who was behind it? It’s a typical Ramaphosa move, to have others do the dirty work instead of he himself calling the shots.

The redeployment of Lindiwe Sisulu is further proof that Ramaphosa is a party man and no visionary.

How much longer are we able to put up with a rudderless government?

Cliff Buchler

Claremont

