Opinion / Letters

LETTER: President puts party before country

12 August 2021 - 05:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: REUTERS/SUMAYA HISHAM
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: REUTERS/SUMAYA HISHAM

Now we know for sure Cyril Ramaphosa is the president of the ANC, but not of the nation. He has simply surrounded himself with cadres who’ll protect him from the Jacob Zuma onslaught.

Ramaphosa also has his eye on the pending municipal elections, and needs to show blinded ANC voters — bamboozled over the years — that the party is still worth their support.

That the country is a total shambles counts for naught when it comes to the ballot box.

And why the necessity of a panel to investigate the reasons for the recent protests, when by now he surely knows full well who was behind it? It’s a typical Ramaphosa move, to have others do the dirty work instead of he himself calling the shots.

The redeployment of Lindiwe Sisulu is further proof that Ramaphosa is a party man and no visionary.

How much longer are we able to put up with a rudderless government?

Cliff Buchler
Claremont

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

Ramaphosa’s shrewd reshuffle

President Cyril Ramaphosa is prepared to play a long — and frustrating — political game. Don’t be fooled by the appearance of weakness and indecision
Features
1 day ago

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The foundations of an imperial presidency

Cyril Ramaphosa’s response to the biggest crises facing SA, and to a generally weak administration, is to centralise
Opinion
2 days ago

EDITORIAL: How to fail upwards

It turns out there is a consequence for abysmal performance in the ANC: it’s promotion
Opinion
1 day ago

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Inept Stella is still on Cyril’s team

A third of the cabinet deadwood has been changed but useless laggards remain. So much for ‘consequence management’
Opinion
1 day ago

CHRIS ROPER: Siri, show me a capable cabinet minister

We don’t need our ministers to be former professionals in the area of their portfolio. We do need them to be professional in serving the public
Features
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
TOBY SHAPSHAK: Dali Mpofu is part of the problem
Opinion
2.
TOBY SHAPSHAK: Zuma’s end unfolds on social media
Opinion / Pattern Recognition
3.
SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: Cele’​s slip is showing again
Opinion
4.
TOBY SHAPSHAK: Inept Stella is still on Cyril’s ...
Opinion / Pattern Recognition
5.
DAVID FURLONGER: Electric vehicles — a cautionary ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.