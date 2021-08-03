Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Time to check that foundation

03 August 2021 - 15:00
Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: LULAMA ZENZILE

What is this thing, the JG Zuma Foundation? Its website has been taken down and its Facebook page is moribund. It doesn’t appear to solicit funds for any worthy causes, or to have publicised any activities consistent with its original (charitable) objectives in several years. In fact, its primary function appears to be the issuing of provocative statements on behalf of the former president.

And yet, according to the SA Revenue Service, it remains registered as a tax-exempt public benefit organisation, able to issue tax certificates for the benefit of its donors.

If it is indirectly subsidised by the taxpayer, its activities, funding and expenditures are a matter of public interest. We should invite it to open its books.

John Richards
Noordhoek

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

SAM MKOKELI: Zuma 'se gat

Zuma's arrest is the first move in a downward spiral through the deep and dark hole he dug for himself since the arms deal started two decades ago
3 weeks ago

JUSTICE MALALA: Actually, SA has a KZN problem

KwaZulu-Natal was once a lawless place. Ethnic mobilisation under way in the province threatens to take it back there
5 days ago

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Zuma's end unfolds on social media

Having played his trump card and lost, the former president is a spent force — and he's still in jail
1 week ago

WILLIAM GUMEDE: After this crisis, SA needs something new

Last week's mayhem was a violent end to the monopoly that the ANC has held over SA's politics. It's time for something new
1 week ago

JUSTICE MALALA: Zuma, architect of anarchy, should never be pardoned

'Leaders' took a hard blow to their legitimacy as looting raged. Meanwhile, contempt for the rule of law flourishes
2 weeks ago
