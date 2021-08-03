LETTER: Time to check that foundation

What is this thing, the JG Zuma Foundation? Its website has been taken down and its Facebook page is moribund. It doesn’t appear to solicit funds for any worthy causes, or to have publicised any activities consistent with its original (charitable) objectives in several years. In fact, its primary function appears to be the issuing of provocative statements on behalf of the former president.

And yet, according to the SA Revenue Service, it remains registered as a tax-exempt public benefit organisation, able to issue tax certificates for the benefit of its donors.

If it is indirectly subsidised by the taxpayer, its activities, funding and expenditures are a matter of public interest. We should invite it to open its books.

John Richards

Noordhoek

