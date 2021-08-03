Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Really, David Mabuza should resign

03 August 2021 - 15:00
Deputy President David Mabuza. Picture: Getty Images/J. Countess
Deputy President David Mabuza. Picture: Getty Images/J. Countess

I believe Deputy President David Mabuza has been in Russia for the past month receiving medical treatment. He must have some condition that our doctors are not familiar with. I do believe that a man in such high office, who is so sick that he requires extended treatment in a foreign country, must be honest with us and resign from his position. He cannot serve his country properly like this.

And why Russia, of all places? After all, the first heart transplant was performed in SA, and the country has very competent doctors and world-leading hospitals.

Has anyone noticed that his timing was perfect too?

He is an avid Jacob Zuma supporter but thought it would be better to be on the other side of the world during the recent failed insurrection.

Peter Gordon Grant
Chintsa East

