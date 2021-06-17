Opinion / Letters

LETTER: DA is not perfect but it’s SA’s only hope

17 June 2021 - 05:00
Picture: GALLO IMAGES
"The DA Conundrum: Why Can’t it Capitalise on a Broken ANC?" refers.

While it is the right of everyone to vote for the party of their choice, may I make an appeal that the only party to vote for in the October municipal poll is the DA.

It hasn’t covered itself in glory of late, but there’s no other party with the national reach, organisation and record of clean governance that can unseat the ANC in many municipalities. It is well known that where the DA governs, it governs better than the ANC (the top five municipalities in SA are all DA-governed).

In a country that is fast collapsing through rampant service delivery failures, there is a temptation to vote for a new party for novelty value. Such a party may win a seat or two on a council, but it may make little impact on the lives of voters for the next five years.

The danger, too, is that such small parties can command kingmaker status in coalition councils — contrary to the will of a majority of voters who gave the winning party the most council seats. Is that fair?

In addition, we have seen how fragile coalition governments have been hijacked and councillors bought. Questionable "co-operation" between coalition partners has also destabilised governance.

What SA needs is DA councils elected with clear majorities. The party is far from perfect. But whatever one feels about it — or about other parties — must be put aside. As South Africans we cannot afford the luxury of voting for new or small parties at this critical time in our history.

Dacre Haddon
Gqeberha

