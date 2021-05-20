Opinion / Letters

LETTER: FM’s press freedom blind spot

20 May 2021 - 05:00

As much as "The Press for Freedom" (Cover Story, April 29-May 5) was informative and enjoyable, I could not help noticing how you commit the same crime you accuse others of — "publications being manipulated to suit the agenda of the owners". Why, for example, do you omit to mention the names of the Sunday Times and Tiso Blackstar [now Arena Holdings, the FM’s parent company] in reference to the so-called rogue unit reporting?

Papa Mkwane
Houghton

