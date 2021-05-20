Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC’s big failures

20 May 2021 - 05:00
Safety net: Thousands queue for social grants near Elliotdale and Mqanduli, in the Eastern Cape. Picture: Lulamile Feni
With reference to "A BIG Disaster Just Waiting to Happen" (Editorials, May 6-12), on the basic income grant (BIG), I am of the view that the parlous economic condition of SA can be ascribed to two basic and continuing failures of the ANC — big disasters indeed.

The policy on the education of the majority of our children, particularly in rural areas, has resulted in the bulk of our current generation continuing to be effectively ignorant and unemployable. A very high proportion of school-leavers are barely literate and command only simple numeracy. The results of the Rally to Read project alone bear this out.

SA’s employment policy is centred on the dustbin-of-history views generated by Karl Marx and his successors in the 19th century, and continued by the SACP and the union movement today.

If enterprises were free to pay what they think the job is worth, and hire and fire as they will, with certain limited safeguards, then many more of our people would be in gainful employment and paying taxes, and so not need the type of social financial support envisaged in the BIG.

The BIG is actually yet another admission of failure by the ANC.

Robert Stone
Linden

