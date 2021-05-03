Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Offensive and incomprehensible

03 May 2021 - 10:05

I normally skip over anything written by Chris Roper, but couldn’t resist seeing what he had to say about the "academic" Lwazi Lushaba and Hitler (Features, April 15-21).

I have never read such incomprehensible gobbledegook in your magazine before. Leaving aside that this is offensive to Jews, it is just so boring and a waste of valuable time to read such rubbish. Remember that people pay money to read interesting news and comment that shows insight.

If you want to retain your position as one of the last few quality news publications in SA, I advise you find a guest writer to fill this space each week.

AD Wilson
Parktown

CHRIS ROPER: How the media broke the news

Much of the breathless reporting of UCT lecturer Lwazi Lushaba’s now-infamous political science lecture is based on 12 seconds of a 55-minute video. ...
Features
2 weeks ago

