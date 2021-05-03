Opinion / Letters

LETTER: A tribute to Chris Hani

03 May 2021 - 09:30
Chris Hani. Picture: Gallo Images/Media24
Twenty-eight years ago this month, Chris Hani was shot and killed by Janusz Walus — an event that almost triggered a civil war.

Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. As such, it must be fought for, protected and handed down to our children so they can do the same.

Hani fought tirelessly for our freedom. He gave himself to the cause of freedom and justice, and in doing so he inspired generations that followed. Had he lived, SA might not be the monumental mess it is today.

My tribute to Hani is to recognise the sacrifices other brave men and women made to ensure we can question our government, and live the way we choose, with the opportunity for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

Thank you, Chris Hani, for your sacrifices. You gave all you had to redeem SA’s unmet promise of equality and justice for all.

Farouk Araie
Joburg

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

