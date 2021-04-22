Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Bluster abounds as road users suffer

22 April 2021 - 05:00
Picture: AFP via Getty Images/Michele Spatari

Every Easter and Christmas the authorities, in the form of blustering politicians, implore motorists to practise road safety. But any efforts from their side are sadly lacking.

There is a lack of active policing in the form of vehicle and driver’s licence checks, and road conditions are atrocious.

Across SA road markings are faded or nonexistent, roadside foliage is rarely trimmed, exit-ramp signage is visible only when you’re on top of it and potholes abound.

Add to that the propensity of many traffic officers to demand bribes and it is no surprise that travelling on our roads, particularly at night, is a most unpleasant experience and even life-threatening.

Yet we are saddled with ever-increasing fuel levies — a perfect cash cow for our spendthrift government.

Does transport minister Fikile Mbalula even know or accept that this problem is countrywide? I doubt it.

Tony Ball
Gillitts

